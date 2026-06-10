FDA Rule For Nicotine Pouches Likely Flawed, Judge Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 10, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration can't stop companies from selling ZEO Universe synthetic nicotine pouches, a Florida federal court has ruled, saying the agency likely acted illegally when it imposed costly new testing requirements without analyzing their economic effect on small businesses....
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