Wash. Winery's Vintage Label Regs Challenge Tossed For Now
By Rachel Riley ( June 9, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from an Evergreen State maker of alcoholic beverages over federal vintage labeling limitations, concluding Tuesday that the producer of fruit wine and cider has not clearly proved its challenge of the labels was filed before the relevant statute of limitations lapsed but will get a shot at amending the complaint....
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