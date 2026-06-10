Judicial Noms Say Biden Won, But Critics Fault Their Caveats

By Courtney Bublé ( June 10, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Three district court nominees on Wednesday said President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, a departure from other judicial nominees in the second Trump administration, but court watchers on the left took issue with how they couched those statements....
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