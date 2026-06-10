Del. Under-21 Gun Law Fight Pits Safety Against Age Rights
By Jarek Rutz ( June 10, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Delaware officials defending a law that restricts handgun access for most 18- to 20-year-olds urged the state's high court on Wednesday to uphold the measure as a reasonable public safety regulation, while challengers argued that the statute unlawfully strips constitutional rights from an entire class of legal adults based solely on age....
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