NC GOP Official Accused Of Duping Lenders, Hiding Assets
By Abigail Harrison ( June 10, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A lender accused a North Carolina Republican Party official and furniture heir in federal court on Tuesday of using his family name and its political legacy to influence him into lending over $6.2 million only to let payments fall months in arrears while hiding assets in his father's trust....
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