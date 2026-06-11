FDIC Urged To Align Stablecoin Rules With Other Regulators

By Aislinn Keely ( June 11, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Banks and fintechs alike urged the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to iron out differences between its proposed standards for stablecoin issuers and those floated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, though the industries continued to battle over crypto firms' ability to offer interest to stablecoin holders....
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