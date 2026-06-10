Utah Urges Court To Reject Bid To Halt Kratom Ban

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 10, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Utah officials are urging a federal judge to reject a bid to halt the enforcement of a state law reining in psychoactive products derived from the kratom leaf, saying that the "void-for-vagueness" argument brought by the kratom interests opposing the law is unfounded....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.