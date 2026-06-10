Camp Mystic Fights Sanctions Over 'Burn In Hell' Atty Remark
By Lynn LaRowe ( June 10, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Camp Mystic and parents of a girl killed in flooding there last summer faced off Wednesday over whether the camp should be sanctioned because its attorney said a plaintiff's lawyer would "burn in hell" and for other alleged misconduct in litigation over flooding deaths at the Texas camp....
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