Mass. Attys Ding Watchdog's 'Myopic' Public Defense Report
By Julie Manganis ( June 11, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The leader of a group of Massachusetts attorneys who stopped taking court-appointed cases last year over what they say are inadequate hourly rates on Thursday slammed a state inspector general's highly critical report on the state's indigent defense system as "myopic."...
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