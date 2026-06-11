Widow Sues Podhurst Orseck Over $4M 737 Max Settlement

By Mike Curley ( June 11, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- An Indonesian widow is suing Podhurst Orseck PA and one of its attorneys in Illinois federal court, alleging they failed to keep her informed or get her all the money she was entitled to in a $4 million settlement with Boeing over the fatal crash of Lion Air Flight 610....
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