Lender IPF Clears Most Conditions In £543M Takeover
By Dawood Fakhir ( June 11, 2026, 3:58 PM BST) -- Credit provider IPF and U.S. specialist finance group BasePoint Capital said Thursday in a joint statement that they have received most regulatory and antitrust clearances for their £543 million ($725 million) deal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.