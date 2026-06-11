Intertek Extends Deadline For EQT's £9.4B Offer
By Dawood Fakhir ( June 11, 2026, 2:50 PM BST) -- Intertek Group said Thursday that the Takeover Panel has granted private equity shop EQT more time to finalize its approximately £9.4 billion ($12.5 billion) proposal to acquire the quality assurance provider....
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