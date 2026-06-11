RPC-Led Frasers Mulls €2B Takeover Offer For Hugo Boss
By Dawood Fakhir ( June 11, 2026, 2:36 PM BST) -- Frasers Group PLC said Thursday that it plans to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all the shares of Hugo Boss AG that it does not already own for approximately €1.98 billion ($2.3 billion)....
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