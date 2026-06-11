HHS OIG Reports 'Concerning' Medicare Advantage Denials

By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 11, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of reports released by the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday found that UnitedHealth Group, Humana and CVS Health logged some of the highest prior authorization denial rates among their Medicare Advantage peers for post-acute care....
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