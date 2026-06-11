Conn. Justices Order New Trial In $13.2M Estate Tax Fight

By Aaron Keller ( June 11, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a new trial over the state's $13.2 million tax assessment against the estate of a health insurance executive who died in Florida, saying a trial judge should have applied a lower standard of proof when determining the executive's state of residence....
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