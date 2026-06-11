Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

CFTC Eyes Faster 30% Whistleblower Awards In Small Cases

By Katryna Perera ( June 11, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is looking to amend its whistleblower rules to align with those of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to establish an immediate minimum 30% payout for whistleblower awards of $5 million or less....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies