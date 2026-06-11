CFTC Eyes Faster 30% Whistleblower Awards In Small Cases
By Katryna Perera ( June 11, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is looking to amend its whistleblower rules to align with those of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to establish an immediate minimum 30% payout for whistleblower awards of $5 million or less....
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