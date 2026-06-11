Miss America CEO Wants Ex-Atty Barred From Court

By Emily Lever ( June 11, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The CEO of Miss America and companies linked to the pageant asked a Florida federal court on Thursday to bar their former counsel Carlton Fields from a status conference in their litigation over Miss America's bankruptcy, arguing the firm is not a party and is no longer counsel of record....
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