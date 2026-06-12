Dutchie, ScanSource Settle $24.7M Monitor Contract Fight

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 12, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- E-commerce cannabis company Dutchie and a distributor of cash register monitors have reached a deal in their nearly $25 million contract dispute, according to a South Carolina federal judge's Wednesday dismissal order, ending the case a couple of months before jury selection was set to start....
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