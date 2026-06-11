Revised Microcaptive Rules Still Violate APA, 6th Circ. Told
By Molly Moses ( June 11, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A microcaptive insurance advisory firm asked the Sixth Circuit on Thursday to overturn a Tennessee federal court's ruling that a set of revised IRS rules requiring taxpayers to disclose some microcaptive arrangements doesn't violate the Administrative Procedure Act....
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