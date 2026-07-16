In Uber Assault Trial, A Courtroom Tests Truth Face-To-Face

By Hayley Fowler ( July 16, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- This is the first in a two-part series about the Virginia Revival Model courtroom in the Charles R. Jonas federal courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here, judges and attorneys recall how a sexual assault trial against Uber unfolded in a space designed to place focus on the witnesses....
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