Kan. AG Can't Try To Stop Shale Oil Claims From Local Gov'ts

By Bryan Koenig ( June 11, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge refused Thursday to let Kansas' attorney general intervene in multidistrict litigation accusing U.S. shale oil producers of conspiring with OPEC to inflate oil and fuel prices, concluding that the enforcer has no grounds or authority to try to block the claims from local governments....
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