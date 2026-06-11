Altria Can't Halt ITC Patent Case It Calls Unconstitutional

By Ryan Davis ( June 11, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday denied Altria's motion for a preliminary injunction blocking a U.S. International Trade Commission vaping patent suit against it by Juul, ruling that Altria is unlikely to succeed in its arguments that ITC patent proceedings are unconstitutional....
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