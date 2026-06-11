Conn. Asks FERC To Scrap 'Unjust' Electric Co. Grid Bonuses

By Aaron Keller ( June 11, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Eversource Energy and Avangrid units were named Thursday in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission complaint by three Connecticut agencies plus the state attorney general, alleging in-state ratepayers are incorrectly being charged millions for the utilities' once-voluntary participation in a regional transmission grid....
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