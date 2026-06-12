Paddy Power Owner Flutter Gambles On Quitting LSE

By Irene Madongo ( June 12, 2026, 2:52 PM BST) -- Gambling giant Flutter said Friday it plans to quit the London Stock Exchange after it reviewed the level of trading activity of its shares, the cost of listing on the platform, as well as regulatory and administrative obligations....
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