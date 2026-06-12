Storebrand To Buy Norwegian Insurer For $59M

By Dawood Fakhir ( June 12, 2026, 2:28 PM BST) -- Nordic asset manager Storebrand said Friday that it has agreed to acquire Knif Trygghet, a Norwegian non-life insurer, for 560 million Norwegian krone ($58.7 million) in an all-share transaction from rival Knif AS....
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