UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( June 12, 2026, 5:25 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen the FCA bring a claim against a fund manager it accused of providing investment services despite having been banned, an Ardmore unit sue a contractor two days before the construction group's collapse, and shipping and cruise giant MSC hit back at an entertainment company following separate intellectual property litigation in the U.S....
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