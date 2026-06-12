4 Questions As Gov't Appeals Illegal Tariff Refund Suit
By Dylan Moroses ( June 12, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The government's appeal of an order requiring immediate refunds for tariffs that were deemed illegal by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year is the latest obstacle for importers forced to stall investments in new products and brace for a longer wait for their refunds in response....
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