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Notable Contributions From 250 Years Of US Insurance Law

By Scott Seaman, Pedro Hernandez and Peter Lewis ( June 30, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Although insurance was not invented or perfected in America, America's 250th birthday serves as an appropriate occasion to celebrate the unique role our country has played in the development of insurance law and coverage litigation.[1]...

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