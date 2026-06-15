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Plunkett Cooney Adds 2 Trust, Estates Pros To 8th Mich. Shop

By Lynn LaRowe ( June 15, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Midwest regional law firm Plunkett Cooney PC has launched an office in Grosse Pointe, its eighth location in Michigan and eleventh overall, and brought on two attorneys to its trust and estates practice through a combination with boutique firm Hartmann & Nihem PLLC....

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