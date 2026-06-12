Court Orders Murder Retrial Over Landlord-Tenant Instruction

By Brandon Lowrey ( June 12, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appellate panel on Friday threw out the murder conviction of a woman who shot her estranged boyfriend when he forced his way into the apartment they shared, saying the trial court gave improper jury instructions that biased jurors against her defense-of-premises defense....
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