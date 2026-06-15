UniCredit Refers Commerzbank Claims To German Regulator

By Dawood Fakhir ( June 15, 2026, 8:36 PM BST) -- Italian lender UniCredit SpA on Monday rejected statements by Commerzbank AG raising doubts about the response of its shareholders to UniCredit's merger proposal, saying it has contacted Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, over what it called a "relentless dissemination of inaccurate and misleading information" by its German takeover target....
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