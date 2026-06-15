3 Firms Steer $2.75B Nuvei, Payoneer Global Payments Deal
By Al Barbarino ( June 15, 2026, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Nuvei said Monday it will acquire Payoneer in a $2.75 billion all-cash deal that will combine two major players in global payments as competition intensifies across cross-border financial infrastructure....
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