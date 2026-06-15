3 Firms Steer Andrew Peller's CA$579M Go Private Deal
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 15, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Canadian wine company Andrew Peller Ltd. on Monday announced plans to go private after being acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. in a deal built by three law firms and boasts an enterprise value of CA$579 million ($414.9 million)....
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