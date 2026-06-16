Newman's Appeal Loss Shows Limits On Suspension Reviews

By Ryan Davis ( June 15, 2026, 11:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's rejection on Monday of Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman's appeal in the long-running dispute over her suspension made clear that the available routes to challenge such orders are narrow, and spurred critics to contemplate ways to revise the system....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.