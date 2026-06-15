Wyo. Judge Nixes 3 Abortion Care Limits As Unconstitutional

By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 15, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming judge has struck down three state laws restricting abortion care, finding that the state failed to demonstrate it had a compelling interest in effectuating a 48-hour waiting period for abortions and requiring certain abortion facilities to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers, among other restrictions....
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