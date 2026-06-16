Colo. Justices Limit Public Defense Help In Posttrial Motion
By Parker Quinlan ( June 16, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that a man is not allowed to have a public defender supplement his ineffective assistance of counsel motion after the defendant's private counsel filed the initial motion and immediately withdrew from the case....
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