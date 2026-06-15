Attys Want Up To $33M In Long-Running UBH Benefits Fight
By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 15, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for employee benefit plan participants who sued to change how United Behavioral Health processed claims for mental health and substance use disorder treatment asked a California federal court for up to $33 million in fees and expenses for their work on the "groundbreaking" case....
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