GAO Urges FDIC To Rotate Examiners, Coordinate On Crypto
By Aislinn Keely ( June 15, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. government watchdog said Monday that it's urging the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to redouble its efforts to adopt bank examiner rotation requirements and coordinate with other agencies on addressing blockchain risks....
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