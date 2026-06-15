Del. ACLU Can Get Saul Ewing Invoices From State DOJ
By Rose Krebs ( June 15, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware has won its bid to obtain Saul Ewing LLP legal fee invoices from the state's Department of Justice related to the firm's work as special counsel in a federal lawsuit alleging people in prison were denied needed medical care....
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