Russian Shadow Fleet Ship Captain Charged Over Sanctions
By Christopher Crosby ( June 16, 2026, 12:36 PM BST) -- Prosecutors have charged the captain of a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker with circumventing the U.K.'s sanctions after the vessel was seized by special forces in the English Channel on Sunday....
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