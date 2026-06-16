Pa. Justices Curb Philly DA Conviction Relief Concessions

By Brandon Lowrey ( June 16, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office for making "misleading" concessions of prosecutorial misconduct to favor convicted murderers seeking to overturn their convictions, ordering lower courts to give the state attorney general a chance to intervene in such cases....
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