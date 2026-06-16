4 Firms Advise On Yum Deal To Sell Pizza Hut For $2.7B

By Al Barbarino ( June 16, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Yum Brands said Tuesday it has agreed to sell Pizza Hut in two transactions valued at about $2.7 billion in total, with private equity firm LongRange Capital acquiring the business outside mainland China and Yum China Holdings buying the China operations....
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