NC Man Must Pay $36K To End SEC's Suit Over 'Free-Riding'
By Abigail Harrison ( June 16, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing a North Carolina man of taking advantage of broker-dealer services to trade hundreds of thousands in securities despite not having the funds came to an end Monday in a final judgment after he failed to appear....
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