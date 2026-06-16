4th Circ. Says Dutch Insurer Isn't Lindberg Fraud Victim

By Abigail Harrison ( June 16, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel denied a bid for over €215 million ($249 million) in restitution from insolvency experts for a bankrupt Dutch insurer, after finding they didn't link the criminal conduct of convicted insurance mogul Greg Lindberg to the harm the company and its policyholders suffered....
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