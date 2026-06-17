CU Regents Ask Judge To Toss Black Board Member's Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( June 16, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Members of the University of Colorado Board of Regents asked a federal judge to dismiss a fellow board member's lawsuit alleging she was sanctioned for opposing a university-funded campaign that stereotyped Black people, arguing that she was disciplined for breaching her fiduciary duties and that the defendant members have immunity....
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