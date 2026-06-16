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Ex-Girardi Atty Hid Firm's Diversion Of Funds, State Bar Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 16, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A State Bar of California prosecutor argued Tuesday at a disciplinary trial that ex-Girardi Keese attorney Robert Finnerty hid the firm's misappropriation of millions of dollars from a family's $53 million settlement, while Finnerty's counsel countered he's being blamed for the actions of his former boss, convicted and disbarred attorney Tom Girardi....

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