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SEC Faces Call To Write Rules For Crypto Wallet Apps

By Jessica Corso ( June 17, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association is calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to write rules outlining when companies providing access to cryptocurrency wallets must register as brokers, saying that a recent staff statement on the issue represents "a significant departure" from past agency practice....

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