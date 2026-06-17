Full Fed. Circ. To Hear Immigration Judges' Firing Challenge

By Ganesh Setty ( June 17, 2026, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday agreed to conduct en banc review over the firing of two immigration judges, after the Merit Systems Protection Board ruled that they constituted inferior officers who are subject to at-will removal by the president....
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