No Discipline For DOJ Atty's 'Lapse Of Judgment' In ICE Case

By Emily Sawicki ( June 17, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal prosecutor who knowingly withheld information about a detainee's criminal history at the behest of immigration enforcement, leading to an "unfounded attack" against a federal judge by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the detainee's release, violated his duty of candor but will not face discipline, the district's chief judge determined....
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