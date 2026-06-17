Medical Spa Investment Co. Files Ch. 11 With $10M+ Debt
By Rick Archer ( June 17, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- An investment management firm specializing in medical spas and medical aesthetics providers has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with $10 million to $50 million in debt....
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